Bipartisan Texas lawmakers support clemency for Harlingen mom on death row

A bipartisan group of Texas lawmakers held a press conference in Austin ithis morning to discuss their support for clemency or a reprieve for Melissa Lucio, a Harlingen mom sitting on death row for killing her toddler daughter.

The members are among dozens of Texas lawmakers requesting the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles act on the case.

Rep. Lacey Hull, R-Houston, said she and others who were able to attend the press conference and those who were unable, are fighting for the life of Melissa Lucio.

“This case is especially troublesome maybe the most questionable and concerning death penalty case Texas has seen in quite some time. As policy makers, we have an obligation to stand up and speak up especially those of us who consider ourselves to be prolife, pro-woman and pro-law and order. And that is exactly what we are doing today,” Hull said.

Hull said no matter how awful Mariah’s death is “and how we all want justice for Mariah the facts simply do not support any conclusion that Ms. Lucio committed capital murder and is deserving of the ultimate punishment by the state of Texas.”

Lucio’s execution date is scheduled for April 27, 2022.

Rafael Anchia, D-Dallas, said Lucio’s remaining children want to see their mother live and have all filed victim impact statements asking that their mother’s life be spared. “They are wanting to see their mother live.”

“The people who are alive to tell Mariah’s story and advocate for Mariah, all are saying do not kill Melissa and that is the most important thing,” Anchia said.

Others present at the press conference were Rep. Jeff Leach, R-Plano, Joe Moody, D-El Paso, Senfronia Thompson, D-Houston, and James White, R-Hillister.

Lucio’s legal team Tuesday filed an application for clemency to Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles.

The attorneys are seeking that Lucio be granted clemency or a 120-day reprieve so additional information in her case can be presented.

A Cameron County jury in 2008 found her guilty on one count of capital murder for causing the death of Mariah Alvarez. The little girl had been beaten. Lucio denies killing her daughter.

On the night of Mariah’s death on Feb. 17,2007, Lucio told police and EMS personnel that her daughter had fallen down some stairs, according to federal court documents.