Hidalgo County reports 63 hospitalized with virus; 3 more die

Hidalgo County reported three COVID-19 related deaths and 128 new cases of the virus Monday.

The three deaths include two Edinburg men in their 60s and a Hidalgo woman in her 50s. According to a news release, one of the three individuals was not vaccinated. Their deaths raised the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,874.

With the 128 new cases, there have now been a total of 195,135 positive cases in Hidalgo County.

The county also reported no new cases among students or staff in county schools Monday. There have been a total of 16,589 cases among students and 4,825 among staff since the county began keeping track of COVID activity in schools in August 2021.

As of Monday morning, there were 63 people in county hospitals with COVID-19, including 62 adults and one child. The county also reported that there were 20 people in intensive care units, including 19 adults and one child.

According to the county, 94 people were released from isolation Monday, raising that total to 190,805. There are 456 net active cases in the county.

Hidalgo County has administered a total of 1,021,602 COVID-19 tests, and 825,634 of those tests had negative results.