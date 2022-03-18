Family dispute ends in 4-car crash in rural Weslaco, deputies say

Authorities are currently investigating a four-car collision in rural Weslaco that stemmed from a family dispute and left one person in the hospital Thursday.

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Azul Street and Mile 11 in Weslaco around 8:16 p.m. in reference to deadly conduct.

At the scene, officers learned that one of the vehicles intentionally struck the other three vehicles, the sheriff’s office said Friday on Facebook.

One person involved in the crash has been transported to a hospital, with no life-threatening injuries.

This investigation was still active as of Friday morning.

The sheriff’s office encourages anyone with additional information to call (956) 383-8114 or the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at (956) 669-8477 to remain anonymous.

Deputies will release further information as it becomes available.