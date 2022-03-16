Man remains jailed on charges of severely beating girlfriend

No court proceedings have been scheduled for a Brownsville man accused in a brutal attack that almost left his girlfriend dead, according to a Cameron County court docket report.

Amado Martinez Jr., 39, remains jailed at a Cameron County facility on charges of attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault date/family/house w/weapon, burglary of habitation and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Authorities said the Sept. 15 attack was so severe that the victim, a 49-year-old woman, ended up hospitalized for one week.

A Cameron County grand jury on Dec. 15, 2021, indicted Martinez on the charges. The attempted murder indictment states Martinez Jr. “did then and there, with the specific intent to commit the offense of murder of …, do an act, namely beating her about the face and head, which amounted to more than mere preparation that tended but failed to the effect the commission of the offense intended.”

The attack on the woman happened at the couple’s La Brisas apartment at 2426 Barnard Road on Sept. 15, 2021. When police arrived at the location, they found the woman lying down on the basketball court.

Martinez Jr. was arrested a little over a month after the alleged attack. A warrant for his arrest had been issued Sept. 16, 2021.

“They made contact with (her) and realized she had been severely beaten,” said Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department, in an earlier interview.

The woman told police her boyfriend had severely beaten her and she didn’t know if he was still inside the apartment, Sandoval said.

“When officers went into the apartment they were able to locate the crime scene that was mostly concentrated in the bedroom,” Sandoval said. “They found blood and things were thrown around like there were signs of a struggle.”

The woman had swollen eyes, a fractured cheek bone and other lacerations to her body.

Sandoval said the woman either crawled or managed some other way to make it to the basketball court where she was found.

The woman told police she had let her boyfriend inside her apartment and that the assault occurred shortly after a conversation between the two, Sandoval said.

Martinez Jr.’s case will be heard before 357th state District Court Judge Juan A. Magallanes.

