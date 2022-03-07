Donna ISD debunks new claim of second student jumping

Donna ISD debunked social media claims Monday that another student had jumped from a second story at the district, adding that the district has concerns about that original jumping video that circulated online and said it’s taken steps to try and have it removed.

That first video showed a student’s shocking plunge over the side of a second story interior walkway at Donna North High School on Feb. 21.

The district confirmed it was looking into an incident at the high school that day, but indicated further details were unlikely to be disseminated and the condition of that student is still not known.

A video of a boy jumping from a second story walkway and apparently injuring himself circulated local social media over the weekend, with posters tagging the video at Donna North and proclaiming that another student had jumped.

Features of the hallway in that second video obviously differed from features of the hallway in the first video, and many of the hundreds of people that left feedback on it expressed their doubt that the footage was taken in Donna.

Posters walked back their claims that the video was taken in Donna to a degree after some of that feedback, but the posts remained on social media with hundreds of people having reacted to them and shared as of presstime.

According to Donna ISD, not only does that second video not portray one of its campuses — it’s also five years old and was taken in another state.

Superintendent Angela Dominguez wrote that she was saddened to see the second video circulating social media and expressed concern over that first video, which remains up and accessible.

“We responded immediately when a similar video of one of our students began circulating,” she wrote. “We have serious concerns about the taking, sharing, and posting of videos of this nature. Our administrative team and law enforcement team reached out to social media platforms to have the content removed immediately and disciplinary action was taken.”

A spokesperson said that action was directed from Donna North at posters of the video.

Thousands have seen that original 16-second clip.

Many of those people shared their opinions on the video online.

Some reacted with shock and a surprising amount seemed to think it was a good opportunity to crack a joke.

Many took Dominguez’s perspective, expressing concern — sometimes concern that bordered on disgust — at the video being circulated and viewed so much.

It’s unclear what impact, if any, the district’s direct action will have on content related to that incident. Dominguez indicated addressing that sort of content is a challenge and highlighted the importance of social media awareness.

“We are certainly at a disadvantage when it comes to how fast information travels and is shared on social media,” she wrote. “We encourage parents to talk with their children about the seriousness of their digital footprint and the importance of treating others with dignity and respect. Our district is committed to educating our students about this and providing counseling and support.”