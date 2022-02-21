School district ‘looking into’ falling incident at Donna North

Asked about a shocking video that appears to show a Donna North High School student falling from a second story interior walkway that circulated social media Monday, the Donna school district says it’s aware of an incident, but divulged few details on the situation.

Asked about the fall, the district issued a statement saying it was made aware of an incident involving a student from that school Monday morning.

“As a result, Donna ISD is looking into the nature of this matter,” the statement read. “However, it is important to note that District policy does not allow us to comment on student-related issues as to maintain the confidentiality and integrity of the investigation regarding this matter.

“The safety and well-being of our students are paramount and remain at the forefront of our district,” the district’s statement said.

A 16-second video making the rounds on Rio Grande Valley social media Monday shows the person’s fall and the immediate aftermath.

The video begins with a person in an orange sweatshirt, already in mid-air, plunging to the ground.

Security officers and staff rushed to the person and an alarm began to sound as a crowd of students gathered to look down from the walkway above.

The person’s condition remains unclear as of press time.