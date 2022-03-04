Docs: Mother smuggled cocaine across bridge with daughter inside SUV

Federal authorities arrested a 33-year-old woman who tried to cross 24 pounds of cocaine at the Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville while she had her 12-year-old child inside the vehicle with her, federal court documents reflect.

Laura Gabriela Hafen, a U. S. citizen, is charged with one count of knowingly and intentionally possess with intent to distribute 11.20 kilograms of cocaine.

Hafen made her initial appearance Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ronald G. Morgan. She was ordered held without bond and her next court appearance is scheduled for March 21.

According to federal court documents, Hafen Wednesday was driving a 2006 Infiniti FX SUV across the bridge with her child riding in the vehicle with her when she was referred to a secondary inspection area at the bridge.

As U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers were inspecting the SUV, they found an anomaly in the rear center of the floor. “Specifically, CBPOs observed faculty carpeting had been cut. CBPOs then lifted the carpeting and observed a non-factory metal door secured by aftermarket bolts,” the federal complaint states.

When the officers gained access to the compartment they found 11 individually wrapped bundles of what was confirmed to be 11.20 kilograms of cocaine.

No information pertaining to what happened to Hafen’s child following her arrest was immediately available.