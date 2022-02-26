Harvest Christian’s Ashley Gonzalez (24) takes the ball away from Allen Academy’s Bailey Fannin (1) during a TAPPS Class 2A regional championship Saturday at the George W. Dumont Gymnasium in Kenedy. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Harvest Christian’s Rilfy McClaugherty (12) attempts to strip the ball from Allen Academy’s Bella Ruffino (21) during a TAPPS Class 2A regional championship Saturday at the George W. Dumont Gymnasium in Kenedy. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Harvest Christian AcademyÕs Jessica Munoz (33) drive to the basket on Allen Academy’s Bella Ruffino (21) during a TAPPS Class 2A regional championship Saturday at the George W. Dumont Gymnasium in Kenedy. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Harvest Christian’s Haylee Vasquez (3) attempts to strip the ball from Allen Academy’s Bella Ruffino (21) during a TAPPS Class 2A regional championship Saturday at the George W. Dumont Gymnasium in Kenedy. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Harvest Christian AcademyÕs Rilfy McClaugherty (12) struggles with Allen Academy’s Bella Ruffino (21) for control of a rebound during a TAPPS Class 2A regional championship Saturday at the George W. Dumont Gymnasium in Kenedy. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Harvest Christian’s Ashley Gonzalez (24) drives past a Allen Academy defender during a TAPPS Class 2A regional championship Saturday at the George W. Dumont Gymnasium in Kenedy. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Harvest Christian’s Haylee Vasquez (3) and Jessica Munoz (33) battle for a rebound with Allen Academy’s Aj McGlothnin (23) during a TAPPS Class 2A regional championship Saturday at the George W. Dumont Gymnasium in Kenedy. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Harvest Christian’s Lexi Garcia (1) spots up for a score against Allen Academy during a TAPPS Class 2A regional championship Saturday at the George W. Dumont Gymnasium in Kenedy. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Harvest Christian’s Ashley Gonzalez (1) shoots over Allen Academy defender during a TAPPS Class 2A regional championship Saturday at the George W. Dumont Gymnasium in Kenedy. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])

