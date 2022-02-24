Hidalgo County reports 11 more COVID deaths, 602 new cases

Hidalgo County reported 11 more residents died due to COVID-19 in addition to 602 new cases.

The 11 deceased residents, including 10 who were not vaccinated, raised the county’s total number of COVID-related deaths to 3,783 since the start of the pandemic.

Of the 602 new cases reported Thursday, 501 were confirmed and 101 were probable cases. There have now been a total of 164,423 recorded cases in Hidalgo County, which include 100,518 confirmed, 60,724 probable, and 3,181 suspected cases.

Schools in the county did not report new cases among their staff but did report three new cases among students.

Since the beginning of the school year in August 2021, a total of 4,774 staff members and 16,383 students have tested positive.

Meanwhile, the overall number of people hospitalized in the county due to COVID-19 continues to go down.

The county reported 197 COVID hospitalizations on Thursday, which included 189 adults and eight pediatric patients.

Of the 197 total patients, 55 were in intensive care units — 54 adults and one pediatric patient.

