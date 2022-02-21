Trial set in STC security guard’s fatal shooting in 1998

A 42-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a South Texas College security guard in 1998 is scheduled for trial Tuesday morning.

Court records indicate prosecutors and defense attorneys picked a jury last week for Roberto Ivanovich Ojeda Hernandez, who is charged with capital murder over the Jan. 13, 1998, shooting of 32-year-old Carlos Hernandez.

Police have alleged that Ojeda opened fire in a classroom at STC where students were registering for classes. Three of those students were injured in the shooting.

However, Ojeda remained on the run since 1999 when McAllen police obtained a warrant for his arrest in the case.

It wasn’t until March 2019 that authorities announced he had been captured by Mexico’s Federal Ministerial Police in July 2018 in Reynosa and had been extradited to the United States.

The Monitor previously reported that police identified Ojeda as a suspect after tracing a car with Mexican plates detectives believed was the getaway car.

Chief Victor Rodriguez previously said Ojeda had experience at the STC campus and may have been involved with the school’s security service.

Ojeda has pleaded not guilty and has remained jailed since his arrest.