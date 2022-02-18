Home Sports Basketball Photo Gallery: McHi gets past RGC in area round 44-42 SportsBasketballHigh SchoolLocal NewsMediaPhotoPublicationsThe Monitor Photo Gallery: McHi gets past RGC in area round 44-42 By Delcia Lopez - The Monitor - February 18, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email McAllen High’s Kaylee Lopez,left, goes up for a shot with Rio Grande City’s Britzelda Sanchez (20) defending during a Region IV-5A area round matchup Friday at La Joya High. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Kaylee Lopez (2) releases a shot defended by Rio Grande City’s Melanie Lopez (5) during a Region IV-5A area round matchup Friday at La Joya High. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Rio Grande City’s Emily Lopez (11) secures a rebound over McAllen High’s Adi Fleischmann (21) during a Region IV-5A area round matchup Friday at La Joya High. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Kaylee Lopez (2) runs into traffic as in Rio Grande City’s Melanie Lopez (5) and Claudette Rodriguez (32) during a Region IV-5A area round matchup Friday at La Joya High. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Celina Saenz (22) steals the ball from Rio Grande City’s Moniq Lopez (21) during a Region IV-5A area round matchup Friday at La Joya High. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Celina Saenz (22) attempts to save a ball against Rio Grande City’s Claudette Rodriguez (32) during a Region IV-5A area round matchup Friday at La Joya High. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Anika Fleischmann (5) attempts to score in traffic against Rio Grande City’s Haley Garcia (22) during a Region IV-5A area round matchup Friday at La Joya High. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Rio Grande City’s Emily Lopez ,left, battles for a rebound with McAllen High’s Adi Fleischmann (21) during a Region IV-5A area round matchup Friday at La Joya High. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Bulldog Bite: McHi stuns RGC on last-second shot Feds: Former IBC Bank employee faces embezzlement charges Harlingen sets ballot for May 7 election Edinburg breaks ground on pool redevelopment project John Allen Rubio’s attorneys request case move forward