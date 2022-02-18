Home Sports Basketball Photo Gallery: McAllen Rowe falls to Laredo Cigarroa 48-54 area round SportsBasketballHigh SchoolLocal NewsMediaPhotoPublicationsThe Monitor Photo Gallery: McAllen Rowe falls to Laredo Cigarroa 48-54 area round By Delcia Lopez - The Monitor - February 18, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email McAllen Rowe’s Evelyn Valero(11) snags a ball away from Laredo Cigarroa’s Mia Calderon (21) during a Region IV-5A area round game Thursday, Feb.17,2022 at Kingsville King High School in Kingsville. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen Rowe’s Yulissa Yebra (24) draws a crowd on a rebound against Laredo Cigarroa’s Brianna Mariscal (24) and Angela Chavarria (4) during a Region IV-5A area round game Thursday, Feb.17,2022 at Kingsville King High School in Kingsville. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen Rowe’s Evelyn Valero (110 goes up for a shot on Laredo Cigarroa’s during a Region IV-5A area round game Thursday, Feb.17,2022 at Kingsville King High School in Kingsville. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen Rowe’s Evelyn Valero(11) battles for a rebound with Laredo Cigarroa’s Eunice Cervantes (2)during a Region IV-5A area round game Thursday, Feb.17,2022 at Kingsville King High School in Kingsville. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen Rowe’s Yulissa Yebra (24) slaps the ball away from Laredo Cigarroa’s Eunice Cervantes (2) during a Region IV-5A area round game Thursday, Feb.17,2022 at Kingsville King High School in Kingsville. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen Rowe’s Evelyn Valero(11) draws a crowd on a drive to the basket Laredo Cigarroa’s Alexis Ramires (12) and Eunice Cervantes (2) during a Region IV-5A area round game Thursday, Feb.17,2022 at Kingsville King High School in Kingsville. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen Rowe’s Destiny Menchaca(20) attempts to intercept the ball from Laredo Cigarroa’s Eunice Cervantes (2) during a Region IV-5A area round game Thursday, Feb.17,2022 at Kingsville King High School in Kingsville. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen Rowe’s Evelyn Valero (11) and Yulissa Yerba (24) apply pressure on a rebound on Laredo Cigarroa’s Eunice Cervantes (2) during a Region IV-5A area round game Thursday, Feb.17,2022 at Kingsville King High School in Kingsville. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen Rowe’s Allyson Conrow (10) and Destiny Menchaca (20) crowd the paint on a rebound with Laredo Cigarroa’s Diane Lara (22) during a Region IV-5A area round game Thursday, Feb.17,2022 at Kingsville King High School in Kingsville. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen Rowe’s Yulissa Yebra (24) swipes the ball on a rebound against Laredo Cigarroa’s Alexis Ramirez (10) during a Region IV-5A area round game Thursday, Feb.17,2022 at Kingsville King High School in Kingsville. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen Rowe’s Yulissa Yebra (24) snuffs out Laredo Cigarroa’s Eunice Cervantes (2) on a jumper during a Region IV-5A area round game Thursday, Feb.17,2022 at Kingsville King High School in Kingsville. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Warriors come up short, fall in area round Man pleads guilty to smuggling, misbranding dangerous supplements Mercedes ISD Board approves to split schools at cost of $1.2M 13 COVID-19 deaths reported in RGV as hospitalizations drop Arson suspected after home seized in drug case burns down