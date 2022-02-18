Something is going on at Brownsville’s Target in Las Tiendas Plaza and has been going on for a while, as anyone who’s been near the East Morrison Road retailer’s parking lot lately can attest.

A “re-imagining,” according to a Target spokesman, is the thing making it more of challenge during peak shopping hours to dash in for a bag of popcorn or a pair of Snoopy socks, although the store remains open.

“Target is committed to investing in the guest experience through our store design, and we’ve reimagined hundreds of stores over the past several years,” the spokesman wrote in an email. “These remodels feature modern design elements and bring more digital experiences to our stores that make shopping even easier, safer and more inspiring for our guests — and uniquely Target.”

Brownsville’s is just one of many Target stores undergoing renovation this year, he said, noting that the project should be complete “later this spring.” Enhancements to the store include modernized décor and fixtures, more mannequins and displays and “specialty LED lighting to create a shopping experience for guests that is both hip and cool, and warm and inviting,” the spokesman said.

The renovation also includes updated spaces and expanded services in support of order pickup, drive-up, and returns and exchanges in order to give customers more options “for a fast, safe and convenient shopping experience,” he said. Nursing space and updated restrooms with touchless features will be part of the makeover, as will front-of-store changes such as additional space between checkout lanes and Plexiglas barriers where needed.

“We also offer a contactless self-checkout experience with Wallet, the mobile payment option in the Target app, regardless of where guests choose to check out in stores,” the spokesman said.

The Brownsville Target, which opened in 2006, will also feature “dedicated space to showcase our brand partnership with Disney,” he said.

The partnership between Target and Disney was first announced in August 2019. In 2021, the retailer said it planned to have 160 “Disney Store at Target” locations across the United States by the end of the year, thereby tripling the number of its Disney stores. Target Corporation, based in Minneapolis, Minn., has more than 1,900 stores around the country.