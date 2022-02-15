Home Sports Basketball Photo Gallery: Donna runs past McAllen Memorial 61-42 bi-district game SportsBasketballHigh SchoolLocal NewsMediaPhotoPublicationsThe Monitor Photo Gallery: Donna runs past McAllen Memorial 61-42 bi-district game By Delcia Lopez - The Monitor - February 15, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Donna’s Ivette Valladares (23) goes up for a basket and is met and fouled by McAllen Memorial’s Nixzia Mireles (24) during the first half of a bi-district game at McAllen Memorial High school gymnasium Tuesday Feb.15,2022. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Nixzia Mireles (24) battles for a rebound against Donna’s Amariyah Matthews (12) during the first half of a bi-district game at McAllen Memorial High school gymnasium Tuesday Feb.15,2022. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Donna’s Ivette Valladares (23) dribbles in the paint defended by McAllen Memorial’s Serenity De La Garza(21) and Anna Heikes (35) during the first half of a bi-district game at McAllen Memorial High school gymnasium Tuesday Feb.15,2022. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Anna Heikes(35) looks to score on Donna’s Emily Jones (11) during the first half of a bi-district game at McAllen Memorial High school gymnasium on Tuesday Feb.15,2022. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Iasia Goldman(32) attempts to score on Donna’s Amariyah Matthews (12) and Emily Jones (11) during the first half of a bi-district game at McAllen Memorial High school gymnasium on Tuesday Feb.15,2022. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Donna’s Danna Baez (14) levels up for a basket on McAllen Memorial’s Amanda Tovar (13) during the first half of a bi-district game at McAllen Memorial High school gymnasium on Tuesday Feb.15,2022. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Circo Hermanos Vazquez sets stage in McAllen for first time Irizarry named CEO of Valley Regional Medical Center Authorities disrupt San Benito drug house Edinburg police investigating double homicide Brownsville man charged with cocaine smuggling