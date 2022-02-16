For the first time ever, Circo Hermanos Vazquez has come to McAllen with death-defying shows as part of its 2022 tour.

Located near I-2 and 10th Street, the show will be available every day until Feb. 21. Weekday shows begin at 7:30 p.m., while shows on Saturday and Sunday start at 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tickets start at $25 per person.

Circo Hermanos Vazquez has been around since 1986 and is the only circus that has been allowed to perform at El Zócalo, Mexico City’s main plaza and historical site. The circus had toured Mexico and Central America until settling down in the U.S. in 1993.

Attendees will witness death defying stunts and amazing performances by acrobats, trapeze artists, clowns and trained animals, such as dogs.

The clowns at Circo Hermanos Vazquez are considered the show’s standout with their hilarious skits and audience interactions.

The circus boasts a clean environment for families, with staff cleaning facilities prior to every show. Attendees are required to wear face masks at the entrance and social distancing protocols are followed.

On Feb. 21, Circo Hermanos Vazquez will move to the Sunrise Mall in Brownsville, where they will perform until March 6 before leaving South Texas.

For more information, call (877) 829-7839 or visit circovazquez.com.