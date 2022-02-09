Hidalgo County reports 10 COVID-19 deaths, 721 new cases

Ten COVID-19 related deaths and 721 new cases were reported Wednesday in a Hidalgo County news release.

Of the 10 who died, six of them were not vaccinated. This brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Hidalgo County to 3,674.

Seven of those individuals were in their 70s and resided in various cities in the Rio Grande Valley. One was in their 60s and the others were in their 40s.

Currently, there are 332 adults and 30 pediatric patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County hospitals.

In the ICUs, there are 98 adults and 10 children.

Of the 721 new cases, 78 of them have been confirmed, while 641 are considered probable and two are suspected.

This raises the number of positive cases in Hidalgo County to 97,480.

The total number of patients infused by the Texas Department of Emergency Management is up to 5,789.

Cases in Hidalgo County schools continue to surge with 353 students and 148 staff members testing positive for the virus.

The report also indicated that 1,560 individuals were released from isolation, bringing that total to 154,074.

Another seven additional deaths were reported in Cameron County, as well as 99 positive cases, according to a county news release.

Of the seven deaths, five were not vaccinated. Three were from Brownsville and were in their 60s, 80s and 90s. Two were from Harlingen, one was in their 50s and the other in their 80s. The remainder were from La Feria and San Benito, both in their 90s.