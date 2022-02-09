Cirque Italia is bringing its Traveling Water Circus to Mercedes this week with shows beginning Thursday and running through early next week.

The swirling blue tent will go up in the parking lot of the Rio Grande Valley Premium Outlets, near the Nike Factory Store, at 5001 E. Expressway 83 in Mercedes.

The circus features jugglers, acrobats and contortionists from ​​Argentina, Brazil, Romania, and elsewhere. The show, which does not include any animals, will also feature trampoline stunts as well as the wheel of death.

“Cirque Italia performers are ready to take you back to a time where (Hula-Hoops) and soda fountains were plentiful, Elvis Presley ruled the airwaves, gelled hair was the latest craze, and the biggest concern for parents was underground racing of cars,” the show news release read. “Join us on this journey where a teenager obsessed with the 1950s dreams that he has the opportunity to experience that era.”

1 of 8

Cirque Italia will be following safety guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as local authorities, the release read.

As a result, there will be restricted seating capacity and social distancing. Masks will be mandatory for anyone over the age of 3, and sanitation stations will be available in and around the tent.

The shows are scheduled to run at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday. There are three shows scheduled Saturday at 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. There will be two more shows Sunday at 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., and one final show on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased through the website www.cirqueitalia.com/tickets, or by calling or texting (941) 704-8572.