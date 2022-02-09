Suspect in alleged jogger’s groping charged with third indecent assault

McAllen police identified the man accused of assaulting a jogger as a 28-year-old San Juan resident.

Eduardo Ramon was charged with indecent assault and received a $25,000 bond on the charge Wednesday.

Police issued a news release Wednesday with a still image of a man on a bike who officers allege attempted to grab a woman who was jogging along the 400 block of N. 2nd St. on Feb. 2.

She told police the man approached her from behind and assaulted her, according to the news release, which said the incident happened at about 8:42 a.m.

Late Wednesday afternoon, Lt. Joel Morales told The Monitor local media coverage helped police identify the suspect and police chief Victor Rodriguez thanked the Pharr Police Department for the agency’s assistance.

“The McAllen Police Department expresses its thanks to Pharr Police Department for their collaborative efforts that resulted in the expeditious identification of the suspect in this case,” Rodriguez said.

Pharr police had arrested Ramon on Feb. 5 for another case of indecent assault. He bonded out of the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center the following day on a $1,000 bond.

Online jail records also indicate McAllen police arrested Ramon in October 2021 on another case of indecent assault.

The complaint for that arrest alleges he inappropriately touched a woman Oct. 9, 2021.