Two accused of breaking into storage units

Two men are in custody at the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center in Olmito following their arrest on burglary and engaging in organized criminal activity charges.

Brownsville police report Mark Anthony Gonzalez, 28, and Scott Bradley Davidson, 25, are responsible for burglarizing several storage units at Valley-wide Storage Center, located at the 6000 block of U.S. Highway 77 Frontage Road in Brownsville. The burglaries happened on Feb. 1, 2022.

The two were arrested Monday by the Brownsville Police Department’s Burglary Unit. They were each arraigned on 18 counts of burglary of a building and 18 counts of engaging in organized criminal activity. Each of their bonds totaled $225,000.

Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department, said Brownsville police and the Harlingen Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit “worked day and night reviewing videos and identifying the suspects of the incident.”

Both departments were able to identify Gonzalez and Davidson. The two men were in the custody of Harlingen police on unrelated charges.

Sandoval said the investigation is ongoing and more details will be released as they become available.