Hard freeze watch issued for parts of the RGV

As a strong cold front continues to impact the Rio Grande Valley, a hard freeze watch has been issued for some portions of the area.

Starr County and portions of northern Hidalgo and Willacy counties are included in the watch area, the National Weather Service Brownsville/Rio Grande Valley reports. The watch will begin at midnight and will continue until 10 a.m. Saturday morning. Freezing temperatures as low as 24 degrees are anticipated.

A freeze watch for the southern half of Hidalgo County, all of Cameron County and coastal portions of Willacy County will be in effect from midnight until 10 a.m. Saturday. Freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees are anticipated.

The coldest temperatures are expected between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. Saturday, the NWS reports.

Although today’s highs should be near 40 degrees, the wind chill will make it “feel like” it is in the upper 20s to lower 30s.