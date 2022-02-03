Wind chill advisory issued for Rio Grande Valley

A wind chill advisory has been issued for the Rio Grande Valley that will take effect at 6 p.m. today, the National Weather Service Brownsville/Rio Grande Valley reports.

The advisory includes Cameron, Hidalgo, Starr and Willacy counties which include the cities of Falfurrias, Sarita, Rio Grande City, Roma, McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission, Weslaco, Raymondville, Brownsville, Harlingen, Port Mansfield, Port Isabel, South Padre Island, Laguna Heights, Laguna Vista, and San Manuel.

The NWS reports very cold wind chill values are expected which could cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 35 above zero down to teens above zero.

The advisory will remain in effect until 1 p.m. Friday.

A wind chill advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves.