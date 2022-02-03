Freezing temperatures are in the forecast again, and Rio Grande Valley agencies and municipalities have responded by opening shelters to keep vulnerable residents warm.

EDINBURG

The Dustin Michael Sekula Memorial Library is open as a warming center Thursday through noon Friday.

Residents will have access to the library’s internet and can charge their electronic devices, but are asked to bring their own bedding, medication, non-perishable food, and snacks. Pets are not allowed.

“We highly encourage those utilizing the warming center to practice COVID safe protocols such as social distancing and wearing facial coverings,” a news release read.

The library is located at 1906 S. Closner Blvd. in Edinburg and information is available by calling the city’s helpline at (956) 259-HELP.

MERCEDES

The city of Mercedes is opening its warming shelter at the Mercedes Safe Room Community Recreation Center from 6 p.m. Thursday to 12 a.m. Friday.

Residents are directed to bring their own blanket, pillow, food, snacks and overnight medication.

“If no one is in attendance the dome will be closed,” a release read.

The center is located at 1202 N. Vermont in Mercedes and questions can be directed to the Mercedes Communications Department at (956) 565-3102.

MISSION

A cold weather center will open at the Mission Parks & Recreation building, located at 721 N. Bryan Road in Mission, from 6 p.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. Saturday..

The center is open for all residents “in need of safe, warm shelter.

The city is asking residents to bring a blanket, pillow, medication, personal identification, toiletry and snacks.

“The temporary shelter will adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols,” the city said in a news release. “Face masks are recommended. “There will also be expanded space to allow for physical distancing”

Pre-register by calling (956) 580.8670.

PORT ISABEL

The Port Isabel Police Department will open a warming center from 5 p.m. Thursday through Friday for anyone needing shelter from these bitter temperatures.

Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing Thursday.

The police department is located at 110 W. Hickman inside the city’s municipal court.

The warming center is available to Port Isabel residents and anyone in need of somewhere to stay warm.

Anyone planning to seek shelter at the police department should bring their own blankets, pillows, food, water and other necessities.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.