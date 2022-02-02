State seeking volunteers for annual crab trap removal

The Texas Abandoned Crab Trap Removal Program enters its 20th season this year, with volunteers fanning out along the gulf coast to remove abandoned traps littering inshore waters.

So far, the volunteers who began working with the program two decades ago have removed 40,000 derelict crab traps.

Between Feb. 18-27, they’ll be back for more.

The Coastal Conservation Association Texas, Coastal Bend Bays and Estuaries Program, Galveston Bay Foundation, San Antonio Bay Partnership, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are providing continued support to the crab trap removal program, among others.

In addition to being an eyesore, abandoned crab traps foul anglers’ lines, can damage hulls and shrimpers’ nets, create “ghost fish” trapped inside and left to starve and can damage sea grass beds.

In the Lower Laguna Madre, two sites will be designated as drop-off points with trash bins for crab traps, one at the Port Mansfield Navigation District Ramp, and a second at Adolph Thomae Jr. County Park.

Traps cannot legally be removed prior to Feb. 18 or after Feb. 27.

“Removing abandoned crab traps is a wet and dirty job,” Texas Parks and Wildlife Department staffers said in a blog post. “Wear appropriate clothing and wet gear, such as waders. Some items that can greatly assist in the removal of traps include tarps, trap hooks and gloves and can be provided by your local TPWD Coastal Fisheries office.”

The coastal fisheries field office for the Lower Laguna Madre region is located at 95 Fish Hatchery Road in Brownsville.