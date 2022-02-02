Mission pedestrian killed by driver during chase with Border Patrol

The driver of a truck who was allegedly evading U.S. Border Patrol agents hit and killed a pedestrian during a pursuit Tuesday night.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is now investigating the auto-pedestrian crash that left a Mission man dead.

According to a news release, U.S. Border Patrol agents were in pursuit of a 2003 Chevrolet pick-up truck that was traveling northbound on U.S. 281 north of Edinburg about 9:14 p.m. Tuesday.

While attempting to evade Border Patrol agents, the driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle and entered the center median before coming to a stop.

At some point during the pursuit, a 22-year-old man, who was identified as Jesus Adrian Alvarado, was struck by the truck and died at the scene.

DPS troopers are currently investigating the crash. No other information was released.