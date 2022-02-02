Hidalgo County to gift space heaters to qualified residents Wednesday

The Hidalgo County Community Service Agency (CSA) will be distributing space heaters to qualified residents on Wednesday.

The CSA has 50 heaters that will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at its Edinburg office to residents who meet certain qualifications, including those who:

Have at least one person in the household over the age of 60

Have children in the household that are 5 years old or younger

Have a person with disabilities in the household

Have no other source of heat in the household

Residents may apply in person at the CSA office, 2524 N. Closner Blvd. in Edinburg, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Residents must provide proof of need, including a photo identification, proof of residency and proof of income.

For residents who cannot travel to the CSA office, assistance may be reached by dialing (956) 383-6240 and asking to speak with a case manager.

Residents are reminded that a cold front is expected to arrive in the Rio Grande Valley on Thursday, with overnight lows dropping into the low- to mid-30s Friday night into Saturday morning.