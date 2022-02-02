Hidalgo County to gift space heaters to qualified residents Wednesday

By
Staff Report
-

The Hidalgo County Community Service Agency (CSA) will be distributing space heaters to qualified residents on Wednesday.

The CSA has 50 heaters that will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at its Edinburg office to residents who meet certain qualifications, including those who:

  • Have at least one person in the household over the age of 60
  • Have children in the household that are 5 years old or younger
  • Have a person with disabilities in the household
  • Have no other source of heat in the household

Residents may apply in person at the CSA office, 2524 N. Closner Blvd. in Edinburg, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Residents must provide proof of need, including a photo identification, proof of residency and proof of income.

For residents who cannot travel to the CSA office, assistance may be reached by dialing (956) 383-6240 and asking to speak with a case manager.

Residents are reminded that a cold front is expected to arrive in the Rio Grande Valley on Thursday, with overnight lows dropping into the low- to mid-30s Friday night into Saturday morning.

