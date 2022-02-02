Hidalgo County can still help delinquent taxpayers after deadline

The Jan. 31 deadline to pay property taxes has come and gone, but there is still help for those who are delinquent.

According to Hidalgo County ​​Tax Assessor & Collector ​​Pablo “Paul” Villarreal Jr., people who may be struggling financially still find a way to pay their property taxes on a regular basis. And while there are many circumstances that lead property taxpayers to go into delinquency, even the pandemic hasn’t had much effect on the taxman being paid.

“As far as property taxes, there’s always going to be somebody that’s behind,” Villarreal said. “Normally for the county, when I collect 94.5% or 95% out of the 100%, I think we’re doing great. When I’m collecting 96% or almost 97% from the McAllen school district, we’re doing great.

“I think we collected $12 million above last year’s collection.”

The county’s 2021 levy, or the amount in property taxes due, is $235,088,869. As of Jan. 31, the county had collected a total of $176,637,422.30. That figure does not include payments that have been made via mail, which Villarreal said his office still needs to go through.

As of Tuesday, the county has an outstanding balance of nearly $64 million.

“We’re about 63.41% in collections, and as of yesterday we received 245,518 payments,” he said.

Hidalgo County residents who have yet to pay their property taxes inherited a 7% delinquency interest rate on Feb. 1, with that percentage increasing in increments of 2% for each month the taxes aren’t paid.

“What happens is in July, it actually goes up to 18% — plus 15% for the attorney fee,” Villarreal said. “You’re looking at 33% (interest rate) if you don’t pay.”

According to Villarreal, if the taxes aren’t paid by July 1, attorneys will take over and begin mailing letters to those individuals who are delinquent.

“If you don’t pay by that time, it can really affect you as time goes on,” he said.

According to a news release from the county, there is a pilot program available to people who have struggled with property taxes and mortgage payments as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Texas Homeowner Assistance Fund Program began accepting applications on Jan. 10.

“… Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez is reminding homeowners that they might be eligible for up to $25,000 in past due property taxes and $40,000 in past due mortgage payments under a pilot program targeting people who experienced financial hardships because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the news release read.

Homeowners with an income of $78,000 or less are eligible for assistance pertaining to property taxes, property insurance, HOA/condo fees and mortgage payments. Qualifying homeowners must also have experienced a Qualified Financial Hardship after Jan. 21 of last year.

Anyone interested in applying may do so by visiting www.texashomeownerassistance.com or calling (833) 651-3874.