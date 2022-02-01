DEA agents seize nearly 75 pounds of cocaine from Mission home

McAllen Drug Enforcement Administration agents arrested a Mission man who had over 70 pounds of cocaine.

According to a criminal complaint, a source informed agents about a drug deal that would take place near Business 83 and North Glasscock Road in Mission on Jan. 27.

Later that evening, agents saw a gray pickup truck and a gray Chrysler sedan in the parking lot of an AutoZone. Both vehicles left the store and traveled southbound on North Glasscock Road to a nearby apartment.

“The driver of the gray pickup truck exited the vehicle, approached the front driver side of the gray Chrysler sedan, and a bag believed to contain narcotics was exchanged,” the complaint read. “Agents followed the gray Chrysler sedan from the exchange and observed as it parked at a residence located off North Glasscock Road in Mission, Texas.”

The following day, agents learned that another deal would be taking place with the same individuals who’d participated the day before.

Agents were then able to see the same gray Chrysler sedan from the previous day parked at the same residence off of North Glasscock Road. They watched as the driver of the vehicle departed from the home at approximately 2:40 p.m.

The vehicle was stopped in McAllen by a Hidalgo County Constable’s deputy, and the sedan’s sole occupant was identified as Rogelio Alberto Velasco — who gave the deputy consent to search his vehicle.

According to the complaint, the deputy found two brick packages suspected of being narcotics on the passenger seat of the sedan.

“As the Deputy began to place Velasco in custody, Velasco then attempted to flee on foot, but was apprehended shortly after,” the complaint read. “The substance suspected to be narcotics field tested positive for the characteristics of cocaine.”

Later that day, agents were able to obtain a federal search warrant for the residence off of North Glasscock Road, where they discovered an additional 29 bricks of the suspected cocaine. The agents noticed the bricks seized at the residence were packaged with clear plastic wrap and black tape like the two found in the sedan Velasco was driving.

In total, the agents were able to seize 33.7 kilograms, or 74.29 pounds of cocaine, which they believe Velasco intended to distribute.