Hidalgo County property tax bills become delinquent after Monday

The deadline for residents to pay their 2019 property taxes is just a week away.

Property taxes are due on Jan. 31, Hidalgo County Tax Assessor-Collector Pablo “Paul” Villarreal Jr. is reminding residents.

Missing the deadline may result to added interest and penalties.

Property taxes can be paid online at www.hidalgocountytax.org or by mail by sending the payment to the Hidalgo County Tax Office, P.O. Box 178, Edinburg, Texas 78540.

The payments can also be made in person, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays, at the following locations:

Edinburg Main Office, 2804 S. Business 281 Edinburg, (956) 318-2157

Pharr Substation, 300 W. Hall Acres Road, Ste. C, Pharr, (956) 784-3560

San Juan Substation, 509 E. Earling Road, San Juan, (956) 283-1645

Alamo Substation, 1429 S. Tower Road, Alamo, (956) 784-8688

Mission Substation, 722 N. Breyfogle Road, Palmview, (956) 205-7050

Elsa Substation, 708 Edinburg Ave., Ste. B, Elsa, (956) 292-7622

McAllen Substation, 300 E. Hackberry Ave., Ste. 3, McAllen, (956) 686-7424

Weslaco Substation, 1900 Joe Stephens Ave., Weslaco, (956) 973-7825

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the county encourages residents to take advantage of their online payment option, which can be submitted with a credit card, debit card or E-check.

They can also pay with cash or credit at all Lone Star National Bank locations with the county. If they do pay at the bank, residents are required to bring their original light green statement or online statement.

For more information, residents can visit the county website at www.hidalgocountytax.org or call their Edinburg Main Office at (956) 318-2157.