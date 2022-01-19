Funeral services scheduled for former Cameron County Sheriff Omar Lucio

Funeral services have been scheduled for former Cameron County Sheriff Omar Lucio, 88, who died early Monday morning at a Harlingen hospital.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Jan. 19, from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Trinity Funeral Chapel in Harlingen and will continue at the Harlingen Convention Center, 701 Harlingen Heights Dr., from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., with a prayer service of the Holy Rosary to begin at 7:00 pm.

A funeral Mass will be held Thursday, Jan. 20, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park Cemetery in San Benito.

Lucio started his law enforcement career in Harlingen as a police officer. He served as Cameron County sheriff in 1997. He then served as Mercedes police chief and later was again voted in as sheriff in November 2004 and held the position until his defeat in the March 2020 Democratic primary election.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 East Harrison Ave.