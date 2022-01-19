FBI activity underway near Rep. Cuellar’s home in Laredo

The FBI is conducting what it described as “court-authorized” law enforcement activity at the Laredo home of U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar.

Although FBI spokesperson Roseanne Hughes did not identify what the agency is investigating, she did issue a statement acknowledging the activity.

Asked for a statement about the FBI’s presence at Cuellar’s home, Hughes confirmed law enforcement activity in the area.

“The FBI was present in the vicinity of Windridge Drive and Estate Drive in Laredo conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity,” the statement read. “The FBI cannot provide further comment on an ongoing investigation.”

At Cuellar’s home, located in the 8200 block of Estate Drive, federal vehicles were seen with cases and other items taken from the congressman’s home as agents filed in and out of the residence Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story.