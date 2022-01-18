VTX1 buys Georgetown internet provider

Wireless provider VTX1 Companies has acquired an internet service provider based in Georgetown, Texas, as the Raymondville-based firm continues to expand its footprint in the state.

VTX1 announced it has purchased SOS Communications, which has been operating in central Texas since 2007. SOS has a service area of over 3,500 square miles and 3,000 subscribers.

“We are very pleased with the acquisition by VTX1, because it affords the technical and financial resources to become an acknowledged leader in fiber enabled broadband and streaming services for home and business in Central Texas, one of the fastest-growing areas in the nation,” said Jerry Stephens, chief operating officer of SOS Communications.

The SOS acquisition is the fourth in under five years for VTX1, which provides residential and commercial internet service, and expands the internet provider’s customer base to more than 37,000 clients.

The acquisition of SOS — a price was not disclosed — marks VTX1’s initial foray out of South Texas. Previous acquisitions have added operations and subscribers in the Victoria, San Antonio and Seguin areas.

VTX1 currently occupies over 8,000 route miles of network facilities statewide, along with 279 fixed wireless towers. The SOS acquisition will expand VTX1’s service territory to approximately 46,500 square miles and grow their fixed wireless inventory by 18 percent, company officials said.

“We are eager for this opportunity to partner with SOS, a business who are good stewards in their community and believe that broadband should be made available to all,” said Dave Osborn, chief executive officer of VTX1. “We are elated to expand into a new Texas region that is vibrant and growing and we are ready to make a difference in the lives of families and businesses alike, for whom broadband is a critical necessity for life in 2022.”