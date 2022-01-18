Strong cold front on the way to RGV

Get out those gloves, scarves and heavy coats because the Rio Grande Valley is about to experience one of the strongest cold fronts it has seen in the past few months.

A strong surge of cold air will arrive in the Valley late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning and will bring much colder air to the area, the National Weather Service in Brownsville reports.

Thursday’s highs will be between 44 and 58 degrees with the overnight lows between 43 and 49 degrees. It will feel much colder on Friday with highs in the 40s. Friday night lows will be between 32 to 38 degrees.

According to a weather forecast discussion, “Low temperatures Wednesday night will be the highs for the day on Thursday, as temperatures will significantly fall on Thursday in the wake of the front. Thursday will be rather chilly with cloudy skies and brisk north winds. Models guidance continues to indicate the temperatures will struggle to get out of the 40s. Also, periods of rain and drizzle will develop through the day with better rain.”

There’s a 60 to 90% chance of rain on Thursday and a 40 to 70 percent chance of rain on Friday.

The NWS reports rain, freezing rain and sleet will be possible across portions of the northern Ranchlands on Thursday night as temperatures fall to around freezing. Wind chills may fall into the 20s by Thursday night.