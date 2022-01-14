FEMA to open COVID-19 testing site in Brownsville

Federally funded COVID-19 PCR testing is coming to the Brownsville Sports Park on Wednesday to help deal with the demand for testing, as positive cases in the Rio Grande Valley continue to rise.

Cameron County Judge’s Division of Emergency Management and Fire Marshals Division, the City of Brownsville’s Office of Emergency Management in conjunction with the Texas Department of Emergency Management and Texas Department of State Health Service will hold testing for COVID-19 that will continue up to 21 days or until resources last.

The site will initially open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 100 Sports Park Blvd. and then will continue for the next 21 days from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Individuals in need of COVID-19 PCR testing are required to register for testing at https://www.doineedacovid19test.com/Brownsville_TX_14605.html

Officials said once an appointment is received, it is very important that you show or provide voucher/appointment confirmation proof on the day of the test. The testing site is only for those individuals who have registered online and received a confirmation. “No on-site testing without an appointment will be conducted.”

“I thank the State of Texas and the federal government for the resources provided to our area. With the rise of COVID cases statewide and the surge of Omicron transmission, we have seen an increase in the demand for testing locally and long lines at doctor’s offices, clinics, and County held testing sites,” said Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr., in a media release. “This new testing site will help alleviate current wait times for testing countywide and is accessible via online registration. We will inform you should additional federal and state resources be provided to our area, such as monoclonal antibodies. Please take the necessary precautions to remain safe.”

On Jan. 13, the county reported 1,316 coronarvirus cases with 647 of those confirmed and 669 probable cases. Of those 647 confirmed cases, 408 of those are from the Brownsville area. Of the probable cases, 431 are also from the Brownsville area.

“As the holiday season comes to an end, our City is working diligently alongside our partners to stay two steps ahead of a constantly evolving virus and crisis situation,” stated Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez. “The City of Brownsville is grateful to the State of Texas for providing access to additional resources for our community to remain vigilant in the fight against COVID-19.”

As of Friday, Cameron County had tested 179,985 individuals with 59,978 testing positive and 115,835 testing negative. There were 2,040 deaths, 53,443 recoveries and 13,375 antigen recoveries.