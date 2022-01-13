Six more Hidalgo County residents die to COVID-19 as hospitalizations jump

Hidalgo County reported six COVID-related deaths Thursday as hospitalizations in the county increased by 34.

Six people died due to COVID-19 including two in their 30s — an Edinburg woman and a McAllen man — as well as a Mission man in his 50s, a Weslaco man in his 50s, an Edinburg man in his 60s and a Mission man over 70 years old.

Three of those individuals were not vaccinated, the county reported in a news release issued Thursday.

Their deaths raise the total number of COVID-related fatalities in the county to 3,547.

The county also reported 320 new cases, including 111 confirmed, 207 probable and two suspected cases.

There has now been a total of 73,297 confirmed, 50,588 probable, and 3,190 suspected cases since the start of the pandemic.

Currently, there are 1,531 active cases.

In schools, there are 45 new cases among staff and 144 new cases among students.

There have now been 1,647 staff members and 5,706 students who have tested positive since the start of the school year in August.

COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the county went up to 253, a more than 15% increase from the 219 hospitalizations reported the previous day.

Of the 253 hospitalizations reported Thursday, 206 are adult patients and 47 are pediatric patients.

The total hospitalized also include 54 patients receiving treatment in intensive care units. Of those, 49 are adult patients and five are pediatric patients.