Taste of la Frontera to be rescheduled

The Mr. Amigo Association announced Thursday that it has decided to reschedule Taste of la Frontera.

The decision to reschedule the event was taken “out of an abundance of caution,” the association said on its Facebook page.

Taste of la Frontera was scheduled for Monday, Jan. 17.

“We are sad we have to reschedule but rest assured that we will continue to work hard to bring you the unique events you love,” the association said.

The new date is expected to be announced soon, and all tickets that have been purchased for Monday’s event will still be valid for the new date.