Fire weather watch issued as cold front approaches

Another cold front will make its way through the Rio Grande Valley, bringing not only cooler temperatures, but the potential for grass fires.

The National Weather Service in Brownsville reports strong winds and very dry air increase the possibility for potentially critical fire conditions.

The daytime temperatures on Saturday afternoon will be in the 60s. Wind gusts up to 40 mph could occur along and behind the front, writes David Reese, a meteorologist with the NWS in Brownsville.

Because of these wind gusts, a fire weather watch has been issued for the entire Valley from Saturday morning until Saturday afternoon. A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur.

The lows on Saturday night will be near 39 degrees and the highs on Sunday will be around 60 degrees. The low on Sunday will be about 37 degrees and Monday’s will be near 68.

The NWS said the cold front could bring the following impacts:

Unanchored lightweight objects will blow around.

Gale force winds will cause high to extreme difficulty for small craft and could cause damage to poorly fastened masts and loose items above deck. Rough waves may overspread the deck, causing additional problems.

Dangerous wildfire behavior is possible Saturday. This could lead to uncontrolled growth of any wildfires in dry grass/brush.

Residents are urged to take these preparedness actions: