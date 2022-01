Futuro RGV is holding a series of forums with candidates that will be in the March 1 primary election.

The Thursday, Jan 13 event will include Democratic candidates for U.S. District 34 seat.

Democratic candidates running for this position include Vicente Gonzalez Jr., Laura Cisneros, Osberto Haro, Filemon Meza, Beatriz Reynoso, William Thompson and Diego Zavala.

The District 34 forum will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will be streamed live at facebook.com/FuturoRGV.