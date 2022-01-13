Bragging rights at stake in Hidalgo County puppy photo contest

If you own the cutest dog in the area and want your friends, family and strangers to know it, then Hidalgo County has just the contest for you.

Starting Thursday, residents can submit their pup’s best shot in a county-wide contest.

The contest was created by Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez’s office in advance of February’s Responsible Pet Owners month.

Photographs of puppies and puppies at heart can be entered into four categories: Best Dressed, Golden Oldie, Cutest Dog, and Most Beautiful Eyes.

Pet parents can submit photos of their four-legged family members into each category, as long as a different picture is used for each category.

“Dog owners have a special bond with their animals,” Cortez said in a news release. “We wanted to have fun with this relationship by having a photo contest.”

Entries can be submitted now through Jan. 20. The photos will then be uploaded on Jan. 21 to the judge’s Facebook page, @JudgeCortez, where the public will be able to vote on the entries through Feb. 4 at 1 p.m.

Photos may be submitted online via link: Photo Contest Registration Form.

Social interactions with each post including likes, comments and shares will be tallied. The winner with the highest number of interactions will be revealed at the Paws at the Park event on Feb. 5 and will be published on the county judge’s social media pages.

Registration for the Paws at the Park event scheduled to take place at the Bill Schupp Park in McAllen is via the Eventbrite website: https://pawsatthepark.eventbrite.com.