No bond reduction for Edinburg man accused in Christmas crash

A judge on Monday morning denied a 29-year-old Edinburg man accused in a fatal Christmas crash any reduction in his bond, court records show.

Otis Charles Barron’s attorney had filed a motion seeking the reduction, arguing that Barron’s family and friends have been unable to come up with the funds to satisfy his $800,000 bond.

Barron is charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury, accident involving death and two counts of accident involving serious bodily injury for the holiday crash that killed 65-year-old Sylvia Martinez De Garza and injured two passengers in the car she was driving.

The crash happened at about 2:28 a.m. on Christmas near Trenton Road and Professional Drive.

Edinburg police allege that Barron’s truck crossed into the oncoming lane in the 400 block of West Trenton Road and hit the 2013 Nissan Sentra Martinez was driving.

A probable cause affidavit said Barron left the scene of the crash and walked to a hospital for medical treatment before walking back to his residence in the 1700 block of North McColl Road where police were waiting for him.

Investigators identified him by running the plates on the black 2011 Nissan Titan that he left near the scene of the crash.

Police determined they found the correct residence when an officer entered through an unsecured back door and discovered personal information linked to Barron.

The affidavit said Barron admitted to being the driver involved in the crash and had the keys to the truck that was left at the scene.

Officers noted that he had red bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and smelled of alcohol.

“Officer Hernandez will testify that once Otis arrived at the Edinburg Police Department, he began to escort him to the intoxilyzer room to conduct his investigation and Otis then asked Hernandez if he had killed someone due to the investigators removing his clothing during the booking process,” the affidavit stated.

Barron remained Monday at the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center.