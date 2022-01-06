Donna man accused of killing neighbor’s dog with BB gun

Donna police arrested an 18-year-old man who they say shot his neighbor’s dog after seeing it was about to poop on the front yard.

Authorities there charged Donna resident Richard Ruiz with animal cruelty.

Police there responded to the 2400 block of Pepe Street on Dec. 31 in reference to the dog’s shooting.

The complainant told police that he gave his dog a bath inside his residence and when he was done he took the dog outside so it would dry up, according to a probable cause affidavit.

“The complainant stated that he went outside realizing their dog was dead discovering it had a shot wound on its stomach area,” the affidavit stated. “The complainant confronted the neighbors and found out they had shot their dog with a BB gun.”

Police interviewed the neighbor, who officers identified as Ruiz.

“The defendant stated that he observed the dog was about to poop on the front yard and he grabbed the BB gun and shot it,” the affidavit stated.

The dog’s owner told police they wanted to file charges and officers arrested Ruiz.

He bailed out on a $7,500 bond on Jan. 1, according to jail records.