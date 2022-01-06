Brownsville police ID woman killed in deadly two-vehicle collision

Brownsville police have released the identity of a woman killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash.

The woman is 26-year-old Kenia Gomez.

The crash happened at 2:28 p.m. Wednesday near the entrance of the Conquistador Apartments, located at 375 Billy Mitchell Blvd.

A preliminary investigation indicates Gomez was at fault, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department, in an earlier interview.

Gomez was exiting the apartment complex when her vehicle was “T-boned” by a truck, Sandoval said. She died at the scene. The driver of the truck was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Sandoval said it appears the woman failed to yield the right-of-way to a white Ford Explorer Sports Trac that collided with the driver’s side door of her four-door gray Hyundai Sonata, however a complete investigation will determine the exact details.

Witnesses said Gomez was driving out of the apartment complex and the Explorer was traveling on Billy Mitchell Boulevard, Sandoval said.

“The Explorer collided with the Sonata’s driver’s side door,” trapping her inside, according to the witnesses.

An investigation into the crash continues.