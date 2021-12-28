Pharr cancels New Year’s Eve Ball Drop event

The city of Pharr announced Tuesday that its free New Year’s Eve event scheduled for Friday has been canceled.

The news comes just one day after the city announced its New Year’s Eve 2022 Ball Drop. According to a news release, the event’s cancellation is due to the recent spread of the Omicron variant.

“Our Pharr families and community are of the utmost importance to us, and it is with that respect and out of an abundance of caution that we have decided to cancel our City of Pharr New Year’s Eve Ball Drop,” Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez said in the release. “As your city leaders, our top priority is to ensure the health and wellbeing of our community, and the risk of hosting such an event is far too great at this time. We urge everyone to continue to take all health and safety measures to help us stop the spread.”

The event was set to feature a fireworks display, live music from The Spazmatics, as well as food and many other family activities.

According to the release, city leaders have grown concerned with the spread of the new Omicron variant and rising cases.

“All Pharr citizens are asked to continue to practice all precautionary health and safety measures and to reduce group gatherings,” the city urged in the release. “We remain hopeful for safer opportunities to gather in 2022!”