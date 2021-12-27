Three deaths, 280 new cases revealed in latest Hidalgo County COVID report

Hidalgo County reported three COVID-19 related deaths and 280 new cases of the virus Monday morning.

The three deaths include two Edinburg men in their 30s and a McAllen woman over the age of 70. According to the county, none of the individuals were vaccinated. Their deaths raised the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,525.

The 280 new cases include 179 confirmed cases and 101 probable cases. There have now been a total of 122,658 positive cases in Hidalgo County, including 70,885 confirmed cases, 48,592 probable cases, and 3,181 suspect cases.

The county did not report any new cases among students and staff in county schools. There have been a total of 4,484 cases among students and 860 among staff since the county began keeping track of COVID activity in schools in August.

As of Monday morning, there were 76 people in county hospitals with COVID-19 related issues, including 67 adults and nine children. There were also 20 people in intensive care units, including 19 adults and one child.

Additionally, the county reported that 171 people were released from isolation Monday, raising that total to 118,029.

There are 1,104 net active cases in the county.

Hidalgo County has administered a total of 739,030 COVID-19 tests, and 615,656 had negative results.