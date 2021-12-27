“Does washing your hands actually prevent the flu? How often do I need to wash my hands

By: Marissa Gomez-Martinez, MD

Does washing your hands actually prevent the flu?

Absolutely. Hand hygiene is very important in maintaining your health and preventing diseases such as the flu. When you wash your hands you remove visible dirt and debris, physically loosening, removing and washing away whatever is on your hands, which would include germs you cannot see. We touch our face—eyes, nose and mouth—very often during the day. If your hands are contaminated, you can introduce a virus or other microbe into your nasal passages or mucous membranes and that can cause infections, such as the flu, a common cold or COVID-19. Hand-washing has been shown to decrease your chances of getting respiratory illnesses and colds by 21 percent.

The proper way to wash your hands is to first wet your hands with clean, running water then lather your hands by rubbing them together with soap. Any soap works – it doesn’t have to be antibacterial. Make sure to get at all the parts of your hands – the backs, palms, between the fingers and under fingernails. Start at your fingertips and work backward. Scrub hands for at least 20 seconds (hum or sing the “Happy Birthday” tune twice) since the five seconds most people take to wash their hands does not get many microbes off. Rinse your hands well under running water. Dry your hands using a clean towel or by air-drying them. Also remember to use a paper towel to turn the faucet off and to open the bathroom door to not contaminate your clean hands, especially when in public bathrooms.

How often do I need to wash my hands?

There is not a set number of times to wash your hands, however there are key times when you should wash with soap and water, such as: If your hands are visibly soiled; after sneezing or coughing into your hands; after coming into contact with a contaminated surface; before/during/after preparing food; before eating; when treating a wound/cut; after changing a diaper or helping someone use the bathroom; after touching an animal/animal food or animal waste; after touching garbage; after coming into contact with an ill person. This is not an all-inclusive list, but it is a guide. When in doubt, wash your hands.

Over-washing your hands can strip the natural oils from your skin. This can cause dry skin and can lead to cracking and breakdown of the skin, which can then put you at risk for skin infections. Be sure to use a lubricating hand lotion if you have to wash your hands very often.

Hand washing is a simple and effective way to prevent you and your family from getting sick. Before you touch your eyes, nose, or mouth, you want to make sure you have clean hands. Along with other preventative measures, proper hand hygiene can prevent you from contracting respiratory illnesses such as the flu. Stay safe this flu season.

If you haven't received your flu vaccine yet, contact your primary care provider to discuss any questions or concerns you may have about getting the vaccine for you and your family. Vaccines prevent infection, keep us healthy and can help you, your family and your community stay healthy.

