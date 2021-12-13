Hidalgo County reports 181 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Hidalgo County confirmed 181 new cases of COVID-19 as of Monday with no deaths to report.

Of those new cases, 65 were reported as confirmed, 107 as probable and nine as suspected, bringing the county to a total of 121,293 cases, of which 70,144 were reported as confirmed, 48,025 as probable and 3,124 suspected.

About half of Monday’s new cases were under the age of 20.

The number of deaths in the county stands at 3,508.

Hidalgo County hospitals continue to treat 63 patients with the virus, 60 of them adult patients and three of them pediatrics.

Of those, 22 of the adult patients and one pediatric patient are in intensive care units.

So far the Texas Division of Emergency Management has infused 2,539 patients.

On Monday, 33 individuals were released from isolation, leaving the county with a total of 116,821 individuals released from isolation and 964 active cases.

There have been a total of 730,044 COVID-19 tests administered in the county for a total of 121,293 positive cases.

Schools continued to report positive cases of the coronavirus Monday, adding five staff cases and 18 student cases for a total of 829 staff cases and 4,336 student cases.