Man killed in McAllen crash Monday afternoon

The McAllen Police Department is investigating a crash that left a man dead Monday afternoon.

Police received a call at 1:02 p.m. about a vehicular collision in the 6200 block of North 23rd Street.

“A motorist, who is a male, pulled out onto the street and was struck by another vehicle,” Lt. Joel Morales said. “The motorist, the male, is deceased. His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.”

Morales said that the cause of the collision is undetermined at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.