Border Patrol agents seize 112 pounds of marijuana near Brownsville

Brownsville Border Patrol Station agents working near Brownsville Friday received information of a black GMC pickup truck attempting an incursion on a makeshift raft over the Rio Grande, the federal agency stated in a press release.

As agents responded to the area, they observed the vehicle stuck on the United States riverbank and several subjects absconding with bundles back to Mexico.

Agents were able to extract eight bundles of marijuana from the vehicle with a weight of approximately 112 pounds. The seized marijuana is valued at over $89K, the press release said.