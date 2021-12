The Texas Department of Public Safety says a 50-year-old man was driving at an unsafe speed before losing control of his vehicle and going airborne into a canal.

Edinburg resident Oscar Garcia Arango died at the scene, DPS said.

The crash happened Sunday at approximately 8:56 p.m. on Wisconsin Road west of Val Verde Road, according to a news release, which says Garcia was driving a 2011 GMC Terrain.

The incident remains under investigation by DPS.