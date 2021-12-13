Weslaco police searching for person of interest in shooting death

The Weslaco Police Department said a man was shot and killed Saturday at a local RV park.

In a news release, police said they responded to the Weslaco R.V. Park at 600 S. Bridge Ave. at around 6:41 p.m. in reference to shots fired.

Responding officers found the man and began life-saving efforts. EMS arrived and he was pronounced dead.

“The victim’s vehicle was not located on the scene of the incident,” police said in a news release.

Investigators are also searching for a 2010 black Chevrolet Silverado with Texas license plates DRP-3718.

“The vehicle has several Harley Davidson stickers on the tailgate, and a person of interest is believed to be driving it,” police said.

Authorities have not identified the man who was shot and say further details will be released at a later time.

Tips can be shared with the Weslaco Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (956) 968-8591, or anonymously at (956) 968-8477. Police say there may be a reward.