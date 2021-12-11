HARLINGEN — Tennis players now have a brand new center where they can buy water and snacks while enjoying their favorite sport.

“It’s a great opportunity for players to come and have this facility,” said Julia MacManus, captain of the tennis team at Harlingen High School.

She and her fellow tennis players had gathered Friday afternoon for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the HEB Tennis Center in Pendleton Park.

Harlingen city officials and representatives of H-E-B hailed the completion of the center, which includes a new pro shop, an office, and restrooms.

The ribbon-cutting was the culmination of a 12-year plan.

“We’re really grateful for the partnership that we have with H-E-B for this tennis center,” said Harlingen Mayor Chris Boswell.

“We hope that it encourages more people to come out and take up a sport and also to attract tournaments and visitors to our city,” Boswell said. “So we think it’s a wonderful accomplishment.”

So do local tennis players. Previously, the only facility available was a trailer with limited capacity.

“I came over here a few summers ago when I was little and there used to be a little trailer,” said Victoria Gonzalez, 17, another team captain from HHS.

“Now we have this, so it’s really cool,” Victoria said. “We have clinics on Tuesdays and Thursdays.”

Julia remembers the trailer well.

“It was kind of hard to go to the bathroom and stuff,” she said. “Sometimes the bathroom wasn’t open. Now it’s a perfect facility with everything and it’s a good opportunity for players to come and practice while also encouraging people to play tennis throughout our community. I think it’s great there are snacks and water. You can even buy tennis balls if you forgot yours at home.”

The cost of the project was $712,000 with the majority coming from a 2001 Certificate of Obligation Bond.

In addition, all 14 courts are being resurfaced with a $115,000 grant from H-E-B. The City’s Tennis Center is named after Howard E. Butt, Sr., founder of H-E-B groceries who once lived in Harlingen and was an avid tennis player.

[email protected]